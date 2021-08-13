SBCAG seeks to fill vacancies on oversight committee

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is in search of interested individuals to fill three vacancies on the Measure A Citizen’s Oversight Committee.

Members of the committee oversee and offer accountability for the expenditure of an estimated $1 billion in Measure A funding that goes toward transportation projects and projects throughout the county. Currently, the committee is composed of 11 members who represent North County and South County at large.

Of the three vacancies on the committee, two must be filled by someone who resides in Buellton, Guadalupe, Santa Maria or Solvang, or the unincorporated areas of Orcutt, Vandenberg Village, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and New Cuyama.

Individuals who represent diverse transportation, geographic, social, cultural and economic interests are invited to apply, according to a news release. To apply, individuals should download and complete the application by 5 p.m. on Monday. The application is available at sbcag.org/news.

Interested individuals may also request an application from Lauren Bianchi Klemann, SBCAG’s government affairs and public information manager, at lbianchiklemann@sbcag.org or (805) 961-8900.

— Madison Hirneisen