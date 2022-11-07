SBCAG to host meetings about plans for airports

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments has announced its intent to adopt a Negative Declaration and support an initial study for the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plans for Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Maria Airport, Lompoc Airport, Santa Ynez Airport and Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The land-use plans were prepared in compliance with the State Aeronautics Act and are planning documents intended to promote land-use compatibility between the airports and the surrounding environment. This is accomplished through regulation of future development of residential and non-residential land uses within each airport’s influence area, according to a news release.

The plans examine land use within airport influence areas for five airports in Santa Barbara county. The Negative Declaration and supporting initial study conclude that there is no substantial evidence in the record that this project may have direct, indirect or cumulative, adverse effects on the environment, according to the news release.

The Initial Study/Negative Declaration may be obtained, and all corresponding documents may be reviewed at SBCAG offices, 260 N. San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA, 93110. They are also available at sbcag.org/airport-land-use-commission.

The public has several options between Oct. 27 and Dec. 2 comment on the Negative Declaration and supporting Initial Study for the land-use plans, in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act:

— North County ALUCPs Virtual Public Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 via Zoom — webinar ID: 899 7874 3216, and passcode: 288521; or telephone: 669-900-9128.

— Santa Barbara Airport ALUCP Virtual Public Meeting: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 15. Zoom — webinar ID: 899 7874 3216, and passcode: 288521; or telephone: 669-900-9128.

— Airport Land Use Commission Public Hearing on Dec. 17 as part of the regularly scheduled Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting. An agenda will be available within 48 hours of the public hearing at www.sbcag.org

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, accommodation requests should be made 48 hours in advance of a meeting to SBCAG at 805-961-8900 or info@sbcag.org.

Those unable to attend the public meetings may submit written comments by 5 p.m. Dec. 2 via U.S. Postal Service or email. Comments can be directed to Andrew Orfila, principal transportation planner, at 260 N. San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara 93110 or by email at comment@sbcag.org. Verbal comments will also be accepted by the deadline via telephone at 805-961-8900.

