SBCAS makes adjustments during shelter closure

With the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelter in Goleta under a temporary closure, the organization is working with partners at Santa Barbara Humane to house stray dogs until the shelter is up and running again.

On Friday, the SBCAS shelter closed due to a staff member’s positive COVID-19 test. While only one staff member has tested positive thus far, several shelter staff are currently quarantining due to exposure, according to Community Services Director Jessica Wiebe.

While the shelter remains temporarily closed, partners from Santa Barbara Humane have agreed to open their doors to stray dogs until SBCAS reopens. Stray dogs can be taken directly to Santa Barbara Humane at 5399 Overpass Road during the temporary closure at SBCAS. In addition, members looking for lost dogs can contact Santa Barbara Humane directly at (805) 964-4777.

“We are so grateful to Santa Barbara Humane for their support and collaboration during this temporary closure,” Animal Services Director Angela Yates said in a statement. “We hope that this partnership will reduce stress for lost dogs and owners hoping to be reunited with them.”

SBCAS is hoping to reopen next Monday. All dogs housed at the shelter were moved to the Santa Maria Animal Center over the weekend until the reopening.

The Santa Maria shelter is open for business and dogs are available for adoption 548 W. Foster Road. The shelter can be reached at (805) 681-5285.

