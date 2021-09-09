SBCAST plans three weekends of special art

COURTESY PHOTOS

Above and below, artist Lindsey Appleyard uses various media in her exhibit, “She was Real,” a tribute to her mother. It’s part of the three-weekend showcase of art at the Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology.

Artists at the Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology are showcasing their works for three weekends, beginning Saturday.

SBCAST is at 513 Garden St., Santa Barbara. Everyone is asked to be vaccinated or to at least wear masks.

Meighann A. Helene will kick off the showcase with her “Rusted Roots” series. Her works feature cold-casted organic matter in iron, bronze and copper. In addition, her series includes 3D printing, shadow play and more.

Adam Potter Scott will join Ms. Helene with his SBCAST Residency project, “The Automatic Orchestra,” which generates music in real time based on human heart rates.

The opening reception for “Rusted Roots” and “The Automatic Orchestra” is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. You can also see “Rusted Roots” from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The reception for artist Maria Ferreira and her “Into the Crystal Hourglass” exhibit will take place 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18, followed by an after-hours reception at 9 p.m. at SOhO Music Club & Restaurant, upstairs at 1221 State St. Musicians at SOhO will include Ben Betts, Sandy Hawkins and DJ Jamen.

You can also see “Into the Crystal Hourglass” from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the SBCAST gallery.

“Into the Crystal Hourglass” features immersive and interactive installations as well as films and soundscapes. The multimedia exhibit culminates Ms. Ferreira’s experiments with time and light.

Maria Ferreira will present “Into the Crystal Hourglass” as part of the SBCAST showcase.

Artist Lindsey Appleyard’s “She was Real” exhibit will be featured during an opening reception 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25. You can also see her work from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 26.

Ms. Appleyard’s exhibit is a tribute to her mother, Jane Ellen Martini-Vvedensky, and speaks to the body vs. the spirit. It explores questions about what death is and what it means to be living.

Ms. Appelyard’s art includes stained glass, metal work, photography, video manipulation and more.

For more information, go to sbcast.org.

