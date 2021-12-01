SBCAST to host Holiday Bazaar Bizarre

Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology (SBCAST) will host a Holiday Bazaar Bizarre on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is complimentary and includes the opportunity to shop new and vintage jewelry, crafts and more.

Thes items offered at the event are made almost exclusively by local vendors. The bazaar will also feature bio tech installations and music, as well as an appearance by Santa.

Attendees will be greeted by the SBCAST 2022 Hope Tree, a gifting tree where all are welcome to give and receive complimentary items hanging from the branches.

Located at 513 Garden Street, the Bazaar Bizarre will be hosted outdoors in a spacious courtyard nearby the Saturday morning Farmers Market on Cota Street. Walking or biking is encouraged, and attendees are asked to be either vaccinated or masked.

– Katherine Zehnder