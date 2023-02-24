SBCC actors to perform ‘A Comedy of Tenors’

BEN CROP PHOTO

Tiffany Story and Justin Davanzo star in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of “A Comedy of Tenors.”

The Santa Barbara City College Theatre Group will perform Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors” March 1-18.

Directed by Katie Laris, the play will be presented at the Garvin Theatre on the college’s west campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

“A Comedy of Tenors” follows four tenors in 1930s Paris as they prepare for the concert of the century. That premise sets the stage for chaos, mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks and madcap delight.

Ken Ludwig has had six shows on Broadway, andseven in London’s West End, and many of his works have become a standard part of the American repertoire.

‘A Comedy of Tenors” will feature Justin Davanzo, Jean Louis Dedieu, Felicia Hall, Luke Hamilton, Isaac Lewis, Sean O’Shea, Tiffany Story and Grace Wilson.

And the production crew includes scenic and lighting designer Patricia L. Frank, costume designer Pamela Shaw, sound designer Barbara Hirsch, and production stage manager Alyson Grandle.

The director, Katie Laris, is co-chair, stage director and an associate professor of acting for The Theatre Arts Department at SBCC.

Starting March 1, the curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. The March 1 and 2 performances are preview shows.

The 2 p.m. March 5 performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Tickets range from $18 to $26 for general admission, with discounts for students, seniors and SBCC staff.

To purchase, go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling the Garvin Box Office at 805-965-5935.

