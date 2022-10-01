SBCC actors to perform ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

BEN CROP PHOTO

From left, Justin Davanzo, Han Do, Matthew Tavianini and McKenna Kline act in The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College’s production of “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

SANTA BARBARA — The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College will perform “The Play That Goes Wrong” Oct. 12-29 at the college’s Garvin Theatre, 721 Cliff Drive.

The curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13 for the preview shows. After that, the regular performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. The Oct. 16 matinee will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Saundra McClain directs the play, which was written by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer.

The story is set on opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things quickly go from bad to disastrous.

Everything goes wrong in this play, from its accident-prone actors to a corpse that can’t play dead.

The play has been described as part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes.

The cast features Amir Keyhan Almir, Justin Davanzo, Han Do, Tyler Gilbert, McKenna Kline, Isaac Lewis, Will Muse, Nicholis Sheley, CJ Smith and Matthew Tavianini.

Tickets cost $18 for general admission, $15 for seniors and City College staff, and $10 for students for the Oct. 12 and 13 preview shows. After that, admission is $24 to $26 for general admission, $19 to $21 for seniors and $14 to $17 for students. To purchase, go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com or call the Garvin box office at 805-965-5935.

Masks are required inside the theater. For those 5 and older, the Theatre Group requires proof of vaccination (paper or digital) or a negative COVID test.

— Dave Mason