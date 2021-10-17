Home SportsSBCC Sports SBCC annihilates L.A. Pierce in 60-6 rout
SBCC annihilates L.A. Pierce in 60-6 rout

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
SBCC’s Nick Lomanto breaks free to score a 29-yard touchdown run in the second quarter during SBCC’s 60-6 win against visiting L.A. Pierce on Saturday.
SBCC’s Ben Partee throws a pass during the game.
SBCC’s Alex Johnson completes a pass to Cyrus Wallace.
SBCC tight end Ben Ortiz (right) celebrates with teammate Joshua Brown after catching a six yard touchdown pass from Alex Johnson in the second quarter.
SBCC running back Omari Taylor lands just short of the goal line.
SBCC’s Quincy Sherman scores a 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
