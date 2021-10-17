SBCC annihilates L.A. Pierce in 60-6 rout

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSSBCC’s Nick Lomanto breaks free to score a 29-yard touchdown run in the second quarter during SBCC’s 60-6 win against visiting L.A. Pierce on Saturday. SBCC’s Ben Partee throws a pass during the game. SBCC’s Alex Johnson completes a pass to Cyrus Wallace. SBCC tight end Ben Ortiz (right) celebrates with teammate Joshua Brown after catching a six yard touchdown pass from Alex Johnson in the second quarter. SBCC running back Omari Taylor lands just short of the goal line. SBCC’s Quincy Sherman scores a 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post UCSB swim teams place first at CSUB Sprint Classic next post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.