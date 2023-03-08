SBCC announces finalists for superintendent/president

COURTESY PHOTO

Erika Endrijonas COURTESY PHOTO

Richard Storti COURTESY PHOTO

Katrina VanderWoude

SANTA BARBARA — After starting with 36 candidates, Santa Barbara City College has announced its final three candidates for the superintendent/president position.

The finalists are Erika Endrijonas, who currently serves as the superintendent/president of Pasadena City College; Richard Storti,the executive vice chancellor of San Mateo County Community College District; and Katrina VanderWoude, the vice chancellor of Los Angeles Community College District.

The candidates were chosen by a 19-member screening committee consisting of students, faculty, administrators, classified professionals, community members and members of the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees.

The committee unanimously identified the finalists after a screening process that lasted about four months.

SBCC plans to release details regarding the forthcoming public forums and final interviews later this week. The forums will be available live, in-person and virtually, and will be recorded.

City College invites employees, students and residents to the forums. And an online survey will be available after the forums for those who wish to provide feedback.

SBCC has been searching for a successor to Utpal Goswami, who resigned in July 2021.

For more information, see www.sbcc.edu/president-search).

— Caleb Beeghly