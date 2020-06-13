SBCC announces plans for fall instruction

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara City College has announced it will offer “a substantial majority” of credit courses online for the fall semester.

The announcement was made Tuesday, citing recent guidance provided by the state, county and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The college also announced that a limited number of courses will be provided in a hybrid format, said Luz Reyes-Martin, executive director of public affairs and communications for the college.

“Recognizing that some courses are difficult to teach online and that many students find remote learning less than ideal, a limited number of courses will be offered in a face-to-face or hybrid format, maintaining appropriate health and safety protocols,” she said, adding that the hybrid instruction will transition to an online format should public health restrictions be reimposed due to COVID-19.

All student services, including the Luria Library and the Cartwright Learning Resources Center, will continue to be offered remotely for the duration of the summer and fall terms.

The fall term is slated to begin Aug. 24.

For a complete list of courses that will be offered in person, visit www.sbcc.edu/classes.