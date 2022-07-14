SBCC announces sports schedules

Schedules have been released for the nine Santa Barbara City College sports competing in the fall.

The Vaquero football team gets things started with its Aug. 20 preseason exhibition at Ventura. The following weekend, the regular season officially begins for a number of teams.

On Aug. 26, La Harbor comes to La Playa Stadium for a double-dose of soccer starting with the SBCC women at 2 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. matchup between the men’s teams. Meanwhile, at the SBCC Sports Pavilion, the Vaquero women’s volleyball team opens its year against Grossmont at 5 p.m. in a rematch of last November’s SoCal Regional Round 2 matchup.

The SBCC women’s golf season tees off Aug. 28 at the two-day Chuck Melendez Invite at Santa Barbara Golf Course. Cross Country will see its first action on Friday, Sept. 2 with the Moorpark Invite at Arroyo Vista Park.

SBCC football opens its 2022 campaign hosting Allan Hancock College on Sept. 3 as the Vaqueros look to begin building toward a second straight bowl season.

The seven-time defending WSC champion and CCCAA State Championship runner-up SBCC women’s water polo team returns to the pool at the Cuesta Tournament from Sept. 9-10.

The Vaquero basketball teams, whose seasons extend into the winter, will be the final fall sports to get going. The SBCC women’s basketball team starts things off with the Ventura Jamboree Scrimmage on Oct. 22, followed by a Nov. 2 meeting at L.A. Harbor and a Nov. 4 home opener against Santa Ana.

The Vaquero men will compete at the three-day SoCal Fall JUCO Jamboree from Sept. 16-18, but will officially tip-off the season on Nov. 1 at El Camino. They will remain on the road until playing their first home games of the season at the annual SBCC Classic from Dec. 8-10.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com