SBCC athletes score well in the classroom

The Santa Barbara City College athletic department is proud to announce that six of the college’s teams, which competed in the fall 2021 semester, amassed an average team GPA above 3.0.

“We are thrilled with the academic success of our student-athletes this past semester,” said Athletic Director Jerry Hannula. “The coaches and support staff work hard to continually stress the importance of doing well in the classroom. We offer our student-athletes academic counseling and study hall hours in our Achievement Zone, trying to create good study habits and helping them put in the work it takes to succeed.

“But in the end, it’s up to the student to do the work. It was a trying semester as we added COVID protocols into the mix, but our student-athletes responded well, which is evident by their academic success as well as their athletic success in the fall,” Hannula said.

The Vaquero men’s basketball team posted the highest average among the fall sports, averaging a 3.41 GPA with 14 students earning above 3.0 and making the Athletic Honor Roll. The women’s water polo team had the second-highest team GPA of 3.21.

Additionally, women’s soccer (3.17), men’s soccer (3.17), women’s basketball (3.16) and women’s volleyball (3.07) all posted team averages above 3.0. All six teams will be nominated for the CCCAA Scholar Team Award. The team with the highest GPA in each sport will be awarded the best academic team in the state.

In total, there were 115 student athletes who excelled academically by completing a minimum of 12 units and achieving a 3.0 GPA while participating in intercollegiate athletics.

The SBCC football team had the most total student athletes with 35, followed by men’s soccer with 19. Of the 115 student athletes who achieved at least 3.0, 69 earned a 3.50 or above, and 20 earned a 4.0.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

