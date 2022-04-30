SBCC Athletics celebrates 2021-22 Vaquero Awards

The SBCC Athletics Department held its annual Vaqueros Achievement Celebration on Wednesday, celebrating the accomplishments of some extraordinary Vaquero student-athletes, coaches and staff from the 2021-22 school year.

“We have been away from intercollegiate competition for two years – and our spring sports are getting a chance for postseason play for the first time in three years. It’s good to get back to some sort of normalcy,” said interim athletic director Jerry Hannula. “There has been plenty to celebrate this year and it was heart-warming to see student-athletes, coaches, and staff come together for a night of celebration and recognition.”

The following were recognized for their accomplishments:

Male Athlete of the Year – Bart Muns, Soccer

Bart Muns led the WSC with 17 goals and 40 points this past fall, earning conference Player of the Year honors as well as being named First Team All-SoCal Region and All-State.

Female Athlete of the Year – Eden Tal, Water Polo

Eden Tal was the WSC Player of the Year and Southern California Region Player of the Year, along with being named a First Team All-America selection. She helped her team to a 30-7 overall record, an undefeated conference record, a seventh consecutive conference title, a regional title, and a runner-up finish at the state championship.

Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Sam Pinto, Soccer

Sam Pinto was a regular starter on the men’s soccer team, starting in all 18 appearances in the fall. He completed his transfer requirements in Applied Communications with a 3.87 GPA.

Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Savannah Mohatt, Soccer

Savannah Mohatt was a starter in about one-half of the team’s games this season and completed her associate degree for transfer in Communication Studies with a 3.74 overall GPA.

Bob Dinaberg Male Sport Coach of the Year – Jeff Walker, Baseball

Jeff Walker was selected by his peers as the Bob Dinaberg Male Sport Coach of the Year. The SBCC baseball team currently owns the best overall record in the conference of 22-13.

Pat Moorhouse Female Sport Coach of the Year – Chuckie Roth, Water Polo, Swim

Chuckie Roth was selected by the campus coaches to receive the Pat Moorhouse Female Sport Coach of the Year award. This year, he coached both the SBCC women’s water polo and swim teams to their seventh straight conference championships.

In addition, the Louise Lowry Davis Leadership Award went to Lauren Holsted (women’s volleyball), earning Student Worker of the Year was Abby McCann (women’s soccer, student trainer) and the Physical Education Student of the Year was Jacob Barrios (track and field, student trainer).

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com