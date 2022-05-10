SBCC baseball can’t stop Santa Ana in last game of regionals opening round

By MICHAEL JORGENSON

SBCC SPORTS WRITER

After going into extra innings in its opening SoCal Regional Round 1 game against Santa Ana on Friday, the SBCC baseball team couldn’t keep pace with the Dons in game two on Saturday, falling 19-4.

Despite zero hits over the final three innings, Santa Ana (31-10) did enough early on, catching fire for 20 hits over the first

six innings.



The Vaqueros (23-19) finished with nine hits, getting three multi-hit performances led by first baseman Mark Hernandez’ three with one RBI.



Shortstop Gabe Baldavino had two hits while batting one in and scoring one.

Third baseman Gavin Haimovitz also had two hits to go along with one run.

The Dons also doubled SBCC 8-4 in walks.

Both teams matched each other with a one-hit, scoreless first inning.

Santa Ana opened the scoring with three runs on four hits in the second, all coming on RBI singles with two outs on

the board.

Once again, the Vaqueros were able to pick up two outs before giving up a run, but the Dons began to blow the game open with a pair of two-run homers in the top of the third. They would add five more runs before the inning was over to take a

12-0 lead.

SBCC had its most productive effort in the bottom of the inning. Haimovitz led off with a single to right and Justin Deal followed with a walk. Baldavino loaded the bases with a single through the left side.

Matty Fung hit a sacrifice fly into center field to bring Haimovitz in for SBCC’s first run.

Deal then scored on a Hernandez single to right center. Another sac fly, this time from Tyler Imbach, would bring Baldavino home to cap the three-run inning.

With the game already pretty much in hand, the Dons would go on to make it five straight scoring innings to go up 19-3.

In the eighth, Ricardo Amavizca was hit by a pitch and Baldavino doubled to left field to bring in SBCC’s final run of the day.

The pitching trio of Nolan Craddock, Dylon Furseth and Campbell Holt combined for four strikeouts while conceding zero hits or runs over the final three innings.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com