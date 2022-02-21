SBCC baseball team claims third straight victory

The Santa Barbara City College baseball team won its third straight game on Saturday at Pershing Park, using a big third inning to pull away from Cerro Coso for a 13-7 victory.

It was a big day at the home game for third baseman Owen Crevelt, who had four RBI on two home runs.

This is the second time the Vaqueros (7-3) have won three straight games already this season. The Coyotes (8-5) dropped their second straight game to the Vaqueros after starting the year with an 8-3 mark.

Trailing 2-0, shortstop Caiden Matheny got SBCC on the board in the second, leading off with a single to left center before stealing second and scoring on a Coyote error.

The following inning would be the Vaqueros’ biggest of the day. Left fielder Carson Cahoy singled through the left side and made it home on the following at bat, a big triple to center field from Gavin Haimovitz.

First baseman Mark Hernandez and Matheny walked, loading the bases, and Haimovitz scored on a sacrifice fly to right from catcher Andrew McKenna to give the Vaqueros a 3-2 lead. Facing two outs, Owen Crevelt then stepped up to hit a huge homer over the left field wall, doubling SBCC’s run total to make it a 6-2 game.

The Vaqueros added to their lead with a fourth and fifth innings. Nicholas Seyler singled up the middle and, after stealing second, would score on a Coyote error. In the fifth, right fielder Hunter Call hit a two-run double, bringing home Justin Deal and McKenna to make it 9-2.

The Coyotes fought their way back into it, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh. However, Crevelt responded with another big hit to give SBCC some breathing room, sending another ball over left field for his second homer of the day and the season.

Cahoy added another in the next inning scoring on a sac fly by Matheny and a huge Cerro Coso error with two outs allowed two more runs to put the Vaqueros up 13-6.

Pitcher Colby Downard started the game and gave up two runs through three full innings. Seth White (1-0) earned his first win of the year after coming in to start the fourth and giving up just one hit and no runs in three innings.

SBCC will be back home on Tuesday for its conference opener against Oxnard at 2 p.m. at Pershing Park.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

