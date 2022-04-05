SBCC beach volleyball doesn’t drop a set in week two of WSC play

The SBCC beach volleyball team enjoyed a perfect sweep of its competition on Friday at Santa Monica, picking up a pair of 5-0 WSC wins over Moorpark and Santa Monica.

The Vaqueros are now 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference this season.

“Today we earned a double sweep against two tough teams,” said head coach Ariana Garner. “In our first match against Moorpark, as a unit we looked ready to play and highly focused. It is always a challenge playing at various beaches with uncontrollable weather conditions. Our girls were able to adapt quickly to the wind and we felt right at home with what we like to call ‘true east beach wind’ blowing north to south. Our ball control continues to improve each week, which is great to see.”

Garner was particularly please with the play of Bella Johnson and Cori Tammeraason.

“This past week, we focused a lot in practice on being aggressive offensively and playing tenacious, gritty defense, so it was great to see everyone do that and play to their full potential.

“Bella Johnson and Cori Tammeraason played at the 2’s spot and earned two much-deserved wins as a pair. In the first set against Moorpark, they were down 18-17 on the switch and ended up serving extremely tough and pulled out a win 22-20. They were able to carry that momentum into their next set as well.

“In our second match-up against Santa Monica College, there were a few very close, back-and-forth sets in which we were able to mentally fight through and come out on top.

“Bella and Cori have developed a great partnership and are able to hold each other accountable and push one another to play their best. Bella rolled her ankle in the second game against Santa Monica in the first few points and naturally, Santa Monica picked on her for the remainder of the set. With confidence from her partner and mental toughness the pair was able to win that match in three. Their tough serves and cagey offense put a lot of pressure on their opponents and defensively they did not give up many points. As a coach it is great to see players push through adversity with the support of their teammates.”

Garner was also pleased with the play of Emma Crabbe and Kelissa Lemoine, who she said “played two great matches at the 1’s spot. As a pair, their serve-receive and defense were phenomenal. Nothing hits their side, and if it does, there is almost always someone there making a tough play on the ball. Emma had over seven kills and three aces. Kelissa had eight kills and two aces in their first match against Moorpark. The pair did struggle to see the court in the first set against Santa Monica, but as great players do, they were able to quickly identify that and make the necessary changes in the second set. Once they get in a rhythm, it is hard to stop these two.”

The Vaqueros head to Ventura Harbor this Friday, April 8 to face Ventura and Bakersfield starting at 9:00 a.m.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

