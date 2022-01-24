SBCC beats L.A. Pierce in women’s basketball

Lia Rodriguez and Brianna Jacobs both tied season-highs with 12 points apiece to help lead the Santa Barbara City College women’s basketball team to a 53-36 home win over L.A. Pierce on Saturday night.

With their fifth win in six games, the Vaqueros improved to 3-1 in WSC play and 8-10 overall.

Neither team had a potent start offensively to the game, as Santa Barbara led 21-18 at the half. However, a big third quarter in which they scored 22 points saw the Vaqueros push their lead to 15 points heading into the fourth quarter of their home game. That was tied for SBCC’s highest-scoring quarter so far in 2022.

Rodriguez scored the Vaqueros’ first eight points in the third, knocking down a three, converting a three-point play and then putting in a layup to make it a 29-19 game at the 7:22 mark. Jacobs hit a three and a layup, and Rodriguez made one more shot to bring her quarter total to 10 points. SBCC led 43-28 by the start of the final period.

The lead grew to as large as 18 points on an Isabella Favazzo three-pointer with 5:09 left in the game. Bautista scored a season-best seven points on 3-of-8 shooting.

Guard Isabella Jensen Williams filled up the stat sheet with six points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Forward Asia Kirven grabbed a team-high eight rebounds while also dishing out five assists.

This was the Vaqueros’ second win over the Brahmas in seven days. They similarly won by a final score of 53-35 last Saturday on the road. LA Pierce is the only team that SBCC has held under 40 points.

SBCC heads on the road for three games next week, starting at Oxnard in a 7:00 p.m. tipoff on Monday.

