SBCC beats L.A. Pierce in women’s basketball

The Santa Barbara City College women’s basketball team won its fourth straight game by at least 14 points Saturday, winning at L.A. Pierce 53-35.

For the second straight game, the Vaqueros (7-9, 2-0) were led in scoring by forward Asia Kirven’s 14 points (7-12 FG) and held their opponent to a season-low in points. Kirven also led the way on the glass with a season-high 12 rebounds, recording her second double-double this year.

Point guard Katrina Regalado notched her second double-double this season, but this time in extremely rare fashion. Along with 13 points, she snagged a season-best 10 steals, even approaching quadruple-double territory with seven rebounds and seven assists. She also enjoyed her most efficient shooting night knocking down 6-of-9 attempts.

Off the bench, forward Lia Rodriguez was two shy of a season-high with 10 points on 3-of-5 from the field.

The Vaqueros led 12-7 through one and 26-18 at the half. Heading into the fourth up 40-31, they would hold Pierce to just four points in the final period.

SBCC remains on the road this Wednesday to face Allan Hancock in Santa Maria at 7 p.m.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

