SBCC beats L.A. Valley in women’s water polo

By MICHAEL JORGENSON

SBCC SPORTS WRITER

GLENDORA — The top-seeded SBCC women’s water polo team cruised to a 16-3 semifinal victory over L.A. Valley on Friday at the Western State Conference Tournament hosted by Citrus College.

The Vaqueros (25-6, 6-0) got three-score performances out of three different players, as Ensley Letterman, Megan Ditlof and Eden Tal all tied for the team-lead. Emily Clapham and Emily Lopez both scored twice.

Lopez’ goal was the lone score of the opening period. The Vaqueros extended their lead to 6-1 at halftime, receiving a pair of goals from both Ditlof and Tal in the second quarter.

SBCC would end the game on a 7-0 run, bookended by goals from Allison Kay and Lauren Tuxill. Kara Hughes rounded out the Vaquero goalscorers with a first half score of her own.

Clapham led the defense with five steals, while Ditlof and Alliyah Gavia finished with four each. Goalkeeper Chloe Mckay recorded three saves.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

