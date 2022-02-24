SBCC beats Oxnard for fourth straight win in baseball

Playing once again in cold conditions at Pershing Park, the Santa Barbara City College baseball team stayed hot, defeating Oxnard on Tuesday by a final score of 13-4.

It was the third straight game that the Vaqueros (8-3) have scored in double-digits. With their fourth straight win, they dropped Oxnard to 2-10 overall.

Four Vaqueros tabbed multiple hits in the home game. Leadoff batter Carson Cahoy went 2-for-3 with two hits, two runs, an RBI and a walk. First baseman Mark Hernandez had two hits, an RBI and a walk.

Left fielder Pearce Blaney picked up a team-high two RBI on his two hits. Catcher Tyler Imbach had a double to go along with an RBI single and a walk.

For the second straight game, SBCC fell behind two runs in the first. It wouldn’t take long to turn the tide, though.

Starting for the first time this year at third base, Ricardo Amavizca led off the second inning with a walk and went on to score the Vaqueros’ first run of the day on a sacrifice fly from second baseman Matty Fung. Imbach leveled things 2-2 on a Cahoy single to left, and Cahoy gave Santa Barbara its first lead of the day on a ground-rule double to right by Hernandez.

Imbach notched another RBI in the third to bring home Blaney. In the fourth, with the bases loaded, Caiden Matheny hit an RBI sac fly to deep center to give Cahoy his second run. Shortstop Gavin Haimovitz also scored, making it 6-3.

Condor mistakes helped SBCC add to its lead in the bottom of the fifth, as Hunter Call scored on a wild pitch and Fung made it home on an error. Oxnard ended the game with six errors, compared to two for the Vaqueros.

Leading 8-4 in the eighth, City College finished things off by adding five more runs. Blaney hit an RBI single through the right side as Haimovitz scored. Blaney and Matheny both capitalized on Oxnard’s sixth error of the game. Imbach and Amavizca capped the day with two more runs on a wild pitch that the Condors struggled to locate.

At 8-3, the Vaqueros are now out to their best start since 2015. They have scored at least 10 runs in five of their last seven games and will look to continue their hot streak in a rematch at 2 p.m. today at Oxnard.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

