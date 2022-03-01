SBCC beats Santa Ana, Mt. Sac in beach volleyball

WALNUT — The SBCC beach volleyball team went undefeated in its second day of competition on Friday, taking down Santa Ana 5-0 and the host Mt. Sac 4-1.

“Across the board our ball control today was just outstanding,” said Head Coach Ariana Garner. “We had a tough week of practice working to establish our wind game and it really paid off on Friday. Most importantly, I am most pleased with the girls’ communication amongst their partners and their support for one another.”

SBCC 5, SANTA ANA 0.

Kellisa Lemoine/Emma Crabbe (SBCC) defeated Angelia Hill/Kassandra Zavala (SAC), 21-1, 21-14.

Jacelin Mckie/Lily Krongold defeated Uchenna Ozokwo/Taylor Vagana (SAC), 21-4, 21-9.

Karoline Ruiz/Irey Sandholt (SBCC) defeated Kaiden Raif/Myrandah Zepeda (SAC), 21-10, 21-8.

Caroline McCarty/Flor Bustos (SBCC) defeated Leslie Leon/Andrea Sanchez (SAC), 21-9, 19-21, 15-12.

And there was a forfeit, which meant another SBCC win.

“Our 1s team, Kelissa Lemoine and Emma Crabbe dominated their match, nearly having a perfect first set,” Garner said. “They served extremely tough, and every contact was intentional and precise. Kelissa had seven aces and nine kills. Emma earned her pair 8 aces and 5 kills. They communicated perfectly and were able to push their limits and run designed plays in transition due to their excellent ball control.

“Lily Krongold and Jaceline Mckie at the 2s also played lights out,” Garner said. “Jaceline (made) eight kills and two aces and Lily served tough earning 12 aces and had nine kills. A new partnership, they were able to work through the kinks quickly and efficiently. They both played great scrappy defense has two split blockers and did not let any balls touch the ground.

“Flor Bustos and Caroline McCarty played at the 4s today and really showed out. They have grown the most as a pair and today demonstrated how their hard work together is starting to pay off. They won a 3-set match that could have gone either way. They battled just as the wind was picking up and was able to execute with the wind in their favor to finish the match. Caroline earned nine kills and Flor had over 16 digs.”

SBCC 4, MT. SAC 1

Emma Crabbe/Kelissa Lemoine defeated Riley DeGroot/Allison Whiteman (Mt. SAC), 21-11, 21-6.

2. Jacelin Mckie/Lily Krongold defeated Riannel Arevalo/Bristol Christelman (Mt. SAC), 15-21, 21-10, 15-7.

Karoline Ruiz/Irey Sandholt (SBCC) defeated JJ Quarrels/Diana Pelcastre (Mt. SAC), 21-11, 17-21, 15-9.

Caroline McCarty/Flor Bustos (SBCC) defeated Alicia Patterson/Savanna Corrales (Mt. SAC), 21-18, 21-8.

Victoria Arnold/Kylie Rhodes (Mt. SAC) defeated Lanie DeSano/Jordyn Anderson (SBCC), 21-17, 17-21, 13-15.

“Irey Sandholt and Korline Ruiz pulled out a tough 3-set match to secure the win for SBCC,” Garner said. “We were up 2-wins-to-1 and the pair battled back to grab the third set and shortly after, our 4s team also pulled out the W, leaving the final score 4-1 in favor of SBCC.

“Irey played some of the best scramble defense and was commanding the back court. The wind was a large factor in this match, but they did not let that control their play. They were able to better the ball for one another. Karoline was a physical hitter today which we hope to continue to see more of. Hitting the ball at a very high contact with lots of pace, it was great to see that from here.

“Our 5s only got to compete once today and although it did not end in our favor, the two played played with such great ball control and never got down on themselves. Lanie DeSano, a freshman who played her first ever beach match today took great direction from Jordyn Anderson. Jordyn played great defense and her communication and guidance throughout the match was great to see.”

The Vaqueros (3-1) will return to action March 22 at home against Marin at 9 a.m.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com