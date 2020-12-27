SBCC Board of Trustees elects new officers





COURTESY PHOTO

From left, SBCC Board President Dr. Peter O. Haslund. Vice President SBCC Board Vice President Kate Parker and board member Dr. Anna Everett.

SANTA BARBARA — Earlier this month, the Santa Barbara City College District Board of Trustees elected Dr. Peter O. Haslund as president of the board for the 2021 calendar year, while also electing Kate Parker as vice president.

Dr. Haslund joined the board in December 2010 and represents Area 1, Carpinteria and Montecito. Ms. Parker joined the board in December 2018 and represents Area 7, Santa Barbara.

In addition to electing new officers, Dr. Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, administered the oath of office remotely to one new trustee and two current trustees who were elected on Nov. 3.

The board welcomed Dr. Anna Everett, who was elected to the seat vacated by Craig Nelson. Dr. Everett represents Area 4, Santa Barbara. Trustees Robert Miller and Veronica Gallardo also took the oath of office to continue their time on the board. Mr. Miller represents Area 2, Goleta, and Ms. Gallardo represents Area 3, Santa Barbara.

Other board trustees include Marsha Croninger, Area 5, Mission Canyon and Santa Barbara, Jonathan Abboud, Area 6, Isla Vista and Santa Barbara, and Student Trustee Lilli McKinney.

For more information, visit https://www.sbcc.edu/boardoftrustees/.

— Mitchell White