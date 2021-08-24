SBCC Board selects Dr. Kindred Murillo as interim superintendent/president

The Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees will vote on a one-year contract Thursday, appointing Dr. Kindred Murillo as the interim superintendent/president beginning Sept. 7. The trustees announced their selection in a special meeting of the board Friday.

Dr. Murillo has served California’s community colleges for more than 24 years, beginning as an adjunct faculty member. She was a chief business officer for three districts over the course of 11 years and superintendent/president for two districts for 13 years.

She retired this year from the Southwestern Community College District after four years of leadership at the 28,000 student, five campus district.

She led racial equity and student success efforts and increased the diversity of staff. She created the Advancing Teaching Equity Academy.

Dr. Murillo also led SCCD in a successful facilities bond program.

Before higher education, she worked as a regional manager for Southern California Edison and was a councilmember and the first mayor of the newly incorporated town of Yucca Valley.

Dr. Murillo holds a doctorate in organizational leadership and a master’s in organizational development from Pepperdine University.

She studied business administration as an undergraduate at the University of Redlands, and she holds an associate degree in liberal arts from Barstow Community College.

“I think we have a winner,” Board President Dr. Peter Haslund, said in a news release. “Dr. Kindred Murillo is a thoroughly experienced superintendent/president who models the idea of collaborative engagement in the decision-making process. I really look forward to working with her.”

