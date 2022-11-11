SBCC clinches WSC Championship, downs Moorpark on rainy night

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Just before a windy downpour of rain overcame the pitch at La Playa Stadium, Theresa English put in a signature goal from 24 yards out to put the Vaqueros ahead for good on Sophomore Night. English later assisted on a Dakota Thyssen goal to seal a 2-0 win as the Vaqueros clinched the WSC Championship for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

SBCC improves to 11-3-6 overall and 9-1-2 in WSC play, tied for its most conference wins since 2011. Moorpark drops to 5-10-5 overall, 4-7 conference.

Santa Barbara got off four shots over the first 17 minutes of the match, with English putting one on target in the eighth to force a save by goalkeeper Natalie Romero.

In the 18th minute, the Vaqueros earned a throw in on the left side. Once the ball was put back in play, English would be the only player to touch it, working her way around a defender and letting it rip from 24 yards out. The result was her fifth goal of the season, and one of the best of the year, after it swirled with pace and movement into the top right corner of the net.

It was the reigning WSC Offensive Player of the Year’s fifth goal of the season.

Weather would start to become more of a factor as a heavy rainfall came down for the rest of the first half. SBCC’s defense remained solid despite the slippery conditions, allowing zero shots until the 74th minute. The Vaqueros ended the night with 20 shots.

With less than 15 minutes to go, another SBCC throw towards English would lead to a fabulous goal. English sealed off her defender with her body and took one great touch to set up a cross from the left wing. The ball made it all the way across the face of goal and wasn’t touched until it found Thyssen, who snuck in a shot at a very difficult angle inside the near post from nearly 15 yards out.

That was Thyssen’s second goal during a career year in which she is now tied for second on the team in assists (3) and fourth in points (7). English’s assist moved her into first place on the team with 17 points.

Prior to the match, SBCC’s 11 sophomores were honored on the field. All 11 would see playing time in their final regular season match.

The Vaqueros will now prepare for the first round of SoCal Regional action, which is set for Wednesday.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com