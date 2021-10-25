SBCC cross country runners compete at championships

By MICHAEL JORGENSON

SBCC SPORTS WRITER

The Santa Barbara City College cross country team sent four runners to compete Friday at the Western State Conference Championships.

In the women’s 5K, Linnea Sherman earned 2nd Team All-WSC Honors and qualified for the Southern California Championships with her 16th-place finish in 20:23.

“Linnea ran a very conservative and controlled race plan as she’s still recovering from illness,” Head Coach Scott Fickerson said. “The primary goal was to get her qualifying position for So Cal and she did that by being the first individual qualifier out of the WSC.”

Luzie Brings ran her best race to conclude her season. She placed 43rd in 23:55, good for her fastest time of the season.

“I’m really proud of how much Luzie has progressed in her first season of running cross country. Despite being sick this week, she still ran a smart and tough race and finished off strong,” Fickerson said.

Danielle Salcedo of Canyons topped the 65 runner-field in 18:02. Glendale took the team championship with 64 points while Cuesta edged out Canyons for 2nd place 76-79.

In the men’s 4-Mile, the Vaqueros’ Mark Hernandez and Rayce Walton finished 64th and 65th just one second apart out of the 93-person field running 23:41 and 23:42.

“Mark ran easily his strongest race of the season. He went out aggressively and pushed strongly through the race to run his best time ever,” Fickerson said. “Rayce went out strongly aiming for a qualifying position to So Cal, but was unable to sustain the pace. I’m proud of him for giving a strong effort and having the guts to make the attempt.”

Jacob Yagers of Bakersfield won the 4-mile race in 19:44. Moorpark came out victorious, scoring 38 points. Glendale came up just short with 44 points while Bakersfield finished 3rd in 74.

In two weeks, Linnea Sherman will be back for more postseason action at the So Cal Championships scheduled for Nov. 5 at Irvine Regional Park.

Michael Jorgenson works in media relations/communications at Santa Barbara City College.

email: dmason@newspress.com