SBCC defeats Allan Hancock 9-0 in women’s soccer

By MICHAEL JORGENSON

SBCC SPORTS WRITER

The Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team never took its foot off the gas pedal Friday night at La Playa Stadium, scoring its most goals in more than three years in a 9-0 drubbing of Allan Hancock.

In the last meeting between the two sides less than four weeks ago, the Vaqueros (9-5-3 overall, 5-2-3 WSC) erased a two-goal deficit to tie the Bulldogs (4-10-3, 2-6-2) on the road.

This time around, things went much differently, as SBCC jumped out to a five-goal lead before halftime.

Forward Theresa English (5th, 31st, 44th) scored all three of her goals in the first half, securing the Vaqueros’ second hat trick of the season. Left winger Monica Pizano — who owns the other hat trick — scored twice in the second half. Her first goal in the 68th minute gave English her fourth assist of the year.

Pizano (22 points) and English (20) now sit atop the Vaquero charts with nine and eight goals, respectively, and share the team-lead in assists (4).

Hanna Crawford (20th minute) and Natani Kent-Earle (41st) scored SBCC’s other first half goals.

Sofia Orozco put a free kick into the back of the net in the 64th minute. Helene Lervik and Pizano capped things off to make it 9-0 with goals in the final four minutes of the match.

Eight different Vaqueros tallied an assist on the day. SBCC scored at least six goals for the third time in 2021. The Vaquero defense didn’t allow a single shot on goal while clinching its third consecutive shutout.

Following its regular season home finale, SBCC hits the road for its last two ahead of the postseason. The Vaqueros will head to Oxnard next Tuesday for a 1 p.m. match.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: dmason@newspress.com