SBCC defeats Oxnard 5-0 in women’s soccer action

By MICHAEL JORGENSON

SBCC SPORTS WRITER

The Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team earned its fourth consecutive shutout on Tuesday afternoon at Oxnard, defeating the Condors 5-0 behind five first half goals.

The Vaqueros (10-5-3 overall, 6-2-3 WSC) have now gone over a month without a loss. In November alone, they have outscored their opponents 17-0.

Defender Hanna Crawford got things going with two goals in the first 20 minutes of the game. She scored in the fourth minute off a pass from midfielder Dakota Thysson, and was assisted in the 17th minute by Sofia Orozco. Crawford has put away three of her four goals this season over the past two games.

Forward Theresa English is another Vaquero enjoying an outstanding stretch of play. The Modesto native followed up last Friday’s hat trick with two first half goals of her own, scoring in the 29th and 33rd minutes. Midfielder Delaney Kenney squeezed in a goal at the 31st, as SBCC’s lead ballooned from 2-0 to 5-0 within a span of five minutes.

English moves into the team-lead with 10 goals for the year, notching half of them within her last two outings. She also recorded an assist on the day, while Orozco finished with three.

Goalkeepers Analea Pule and Hayden Velds split time defending the net. It was the first appearance of the season for Velds, who racked up four of SBCC’s six saves in the second half.

Santa Barbara will be at Moorpark this Friday for its regular season finale at 3 p.m.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: dmason@newspress.com