SBCC drama group to perform ‘Something Rotten!’

COURTESY PHOTO

Daniel Sabraw and Hannah Brudney portray playwright Nigel Bottom and Portia in “Something Rotten!,” a musical that the Theatre Group at SBCC will perform in July.

SANTA BARBARA — The Theatre Group at SBCC is launching its 2022-23 season with the musical “Something Rotten!”

The show, which is about 1590s playwrights Nick and Nigel Bottom, will run July 6-23 at the Garvin Theatre at Santa Barbara City College’s West Campus in the 900 block of Cliff Drive.

The musical is about the Bottom brothers’ efforts to write a hit play, despite being stuck in Shakespeare’s shadow. Their solution? Write the world’s first musical!

Playing Nick and Nigel are Nicholas Shelley and Daniel Sabraw, and the play is directed by Katie Laris, with musical direction by David Potter and choreography by Christina McCarthy.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Preview shows are at 7:30 p.m. July 6 and 7.

Tickets are $18 and $24 for general admission, with discounts for seniors, students and City College staff. To purchase, call the box office at 805-965-5935 or go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

— Dave Mason