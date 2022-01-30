SBCC falls short of comeback at softball season opener

The Santa Barbara City College softball team scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but came up two runs shy of completing a spirited comeback in Friday’s 10-8 season-opening defeat against Saddleback.

Center fielder Sarah Hammonds opened the year with a two-run homer on the Vaqueros’ third at bat of the day, also scoring a run from catcher Naveah Freitas who led off with a single up the middle.

SBCC’s two-run lead last until the third inning, when the Bobcats took the lead back with three runs. The Vaqueros trailed 10-3 heading into the final inning, when the offense suddenly turned it on to tally four of its seven total hits.

With runners on second and third, Freitas stepped up to knock a double through the left side, bringing left fielder Isabella Huckaby home. Second baseman Mckinnzie Grossini scored on an RBI single by pitcher Armani Garcia on the next at bat.

Shortstop Alyssa Perez then popped up for a sac fly RBI as Freitas made it home for the third time in the game, making it 10-6. With two outs, Garcia would score next, taking advantage of a wild pitch.

First baseman Natalie Depasquale followed with a single down the left field line. That tied her with Hammonds, who made it home from second base, for a team-high two RBI. Third baseman Jade Leoffler earned a walk next, but with two runners on base, the Vaqueros’ comeback bid finally ended with a groundout to second base.

Garcia pitched the entire game, finishing with three strikeouts. The eight runs were tied for SBCC’s most in a season-opener in its last seven seasons.

The Vaqueros will be back in action Thursday when they host Taft for a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Pershing Park.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com.