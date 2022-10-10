SBCC finishes top-3 at both WSC #4 and #5

The SBCC women’s golf team took two more top-three finishes at WSC #4 and WSC #5 this week.

WSC #4

The Vaqueros finished in second at WSC #4 on Monday, playing at the neutral Woodley Lakes Golf Course in Van Nuys. SBCC scored a 329 as a team for its fourth second place finish in three competitions to start the year.

Carlee Steven was a -1 on the par-76 course, shooting a 75 to claim second place for the second time this year. Josephine Fletcher tied for fourth in an impressive performance as she scored a 78 in by far the best performance so far in her freshman season.

Megan Duncan (84) and Emily Ruiz (92) rounded out the Vaquero lineup.

WSC #5

Competing in WSC #5 at Antelope Valley CC on Wednesday, the Vaqueros finished in third place as a team with a score of 369.

Steven once again led the way, carding an 81 to tie for fourth place. Fletcher (93) and Duncan (94) finished one stroke apart, and Ruiz shot a 101.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com