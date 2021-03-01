SBCC football announces new team doctor

Dr. Matthew Pifer was named the new team doctor for SBCC football, Athletic Director Rocco Constantino announced on Friday. He replaces Dr. Victor Tacconelli, who recently retired after 37 years as the team doctor.

Dr. Pifer is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon serving patients in Santa Barbara and beyond. He brings a wealth of training and experience to his practice and has earned a reputation for excellence in the region. He specializes in Shoulder, Sports Medicine and Biologic therapies.

“Being a former college football player and lifelong athlete of numerous sports, I love being around athletes,” Dr. Pifer said.”I think it really helps me when I am caring for injured players.

“During their treatment and recovery, it helps because in addition to the medical side of healing, I understand mentally what they are going through from an athlete and competitor’s perspective and help them get through it.”

A lifelong learner, Dr. Pifer began his post-secondary education at Ashland University in Ohio. He studied chemistry and molecular and cellular biology under an NCAA football scholarship. Dr. Pifer started all four years and is No. 5 on the school’s all-time scoring list as a kicker with 249 points. He’s also second in career field goals with 44. He was a two-time all-conference player and was the National Div. 2 Player of the Week in November, 2000.

— Gerry Fall