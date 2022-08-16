SBCC football broadcasts announced

The schedule for radio broadcasts of Santa Banta Barbara City College football games has been announced.

They are being aired live on KZSB-AM, the News-Press radio station, and am1290kzsb.com, where you can hear the game by clicking on the click on “On Now” triangle located on the top right side.

— 12:45 p.m. Sept. 3: Allan Hancock College at SBCC. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

— 5:45 p.m. Sept. 10: SBCC at Orange Coast (Costa Mesa). Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

— 12:45 p.m. Sept. 17: SBCC at West Los Angeles (Culver City). Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

— 12:45 p.m. Sept. 24: L.A. Southwest at SBCC. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

— 5:45 p.m. Oct. 1: SBCC at Glendale. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

— 12:45 p.m. Oct. 15. SBCC at L.A. Pierce. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

— 12:45 p.m. Oct. 22. L.A. Valley at SBCC. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

— 1:45 p.m. Oct. 29. SBCC at Antelope Valley (Lancaster). Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

— 12:45 p.m. Nov. 5. Moorpark at SBCC. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

— 12:45 p.m. Nov. 12. SBCC at Santa Monica. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

— Dave Mason