SBCC golfer earns All-State again

SBCC’s Carlee Steven capped off her sophomore year with a second straight All-State selection, finishing sixth overall at the CCCAA Women’s Golf State Championship at Morro Bay Golf Course this past weekend.

The Ventura native moved into the top-6 thanks to a huge final round on Monday, leading all 56 golfers by carding a 76. She finished with a score of 162 (86/76), eight strokes out of first place and one ahead of seventh.

Joey Fletcher also enjoyed a big Monday, improving on her day one score by 15 strokes. That put her in a tie for 42nd overall with a 189 (102/87).

Modesto (666) captured its second straight team state title, followed by Canyons (668) and Saddleback (672). Fullerton’s Catherine Lee shot a 154 to win the individual championship on a tiebreaker with Canyons’ Motoka Shimoji.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com