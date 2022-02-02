SBCC golfer Gabe Marmon takes share of first place

LOMPOC — Santa Barbara City College men’s golfer Gabe Marmon shot a 150 to earn a share of first place in the season-opening Pt. Conception Open at La Purisima Golf Course.

The Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate was neck-at-neck with a pair of Canyons golfers on both days. He fired a 73 to finish in a tie atop the pack with Canyons’ Magnus Hansen on the first day of competition Sunday. On Monday, the Cougars’ Paul Hautborg shot a 76, just one stroke better than Marmon for the day, to finish in a tie for first.

Overall, the Vaqueros scored an 802, good for sixth-best out of 15 competing schools. Cypress College (769) finished in first place.

— Michael Jorgenson, SBCC sports writer