SBCC hires men’s tennis coach

Danny Echt also serves as a head tennis coach at Santa Barbara High School

Coach Danny Echt

Santa Barbara City College has hired Danny Echt as its new head men’s tennis coach.

As a teaching professional and an accomplished coach with over twenty years of coaching experience, Coach Echt has expertise in helping competitive junior and adult players advance to the next level. He joins the Vaqueros while serving as a head tennis coach at Santa Barbara High School since 2017.

For more than two decades, Coach Echt has taught privately at Knowlwood Tennis Club. Additionally he is involved in running tournaments for adults and juniors in conjunction with the Tennis Patrons of Santa Barbara.

Echt, who graduated from UC Santa Cruz in 1990, is eager to help build the SBCC program and plans to bring a dynamic leadership style, tactical insight, and positivity to SBCC.

The Vaqueros’ season is set to begin next month with a Feb. 7 exhibition against Westmont and Feb. 9 season-opener at Ventura.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

