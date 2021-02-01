SBCC Honored Nationally

Santa Barbara City College has been named among the top 10 best community colleges in the U.S. — in addition to receiving top rankings for its medical coding and photography programs — by Intelligent.com for 2021. Intelligent.com’s comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 2,277 accredited colleges and universities. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, faculty, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment.

SBCC was recognized in the following categories: Community Colleges – No. 9, “Best in the West,” Medical and Coding Programs – No. 16, “Best Public Institution,” and Photography Degree Programs – No. 26, “Most Affordable.”

The 2021 rankings were calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed thousands of schools with comparable programs on a scale of 0 to 100, with SBCC making it to the final list for three degree programs.

In other SBCC news, Santa Barbara City College’s Atkinson Gallery and the SBCC Foundation announced they have been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Getty Foundation to prepare for the next edition of the region-wide arts initiative “Pacific Standard Time,” scheduled to open in 2024.

“Pacific Standard Time” is an unprecedented series of collaborations among institutions across Southern California. In each, organizations simultaneously present research-based exhibitions, publications, performances and public conversations that explore and illuminate a significant theme in the region’s cultural history.

In “Pacific Standard Time: Art in L.A. 1945–1980,” more than 60 cultural institutions joined forces between Oct. 2011 and March 2012 and rewrote the history of the birth and impact of the Los Angeles art scene. In “Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA,” presented from Sept. 2017 through Jan. 2018, more than 70 institutions collaborated on a paradigm-shifting examination of Latin American and Latinx art, seen together as a hemispheric continuum.

For “Pacific Standard Time: Art x Science x L.A.” in 2024, the Atkinson Gallery joins a diverse community of 45 cultural, educational and scientific institutions whose projects will explore the intertwined histories of art and science — past and present.

— Gerry Fall