SBCC hosts online pop-up exhibit

COURTESY PHOTO

Art in a new online Santa Barbara City College exhibit vary from “March for Immigration Reform” by Andrew Stull, left, to “Compost” by Megan Vega.

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara City College is currently holding an online Visual and Media Arts Pop-Up to showcase student art from now through May 31.

The pop-up exhibition, which can be viewed virtually, features art from more than 40 City College students from the departments of American Ethnic Studies, Art, Film and Television Production, Graphic Design, Photography, Journalism, and Multimedia Arts and Technologies.

The students featured in the exhibition worked closely with faculty to create work that reflects the theme of this year’s All-SBCC Student Conference, which was “Justice: Environmental, Economic, Racial.” The showcased work represents a capstone to each of the student’s academic careers.

To view the pop-up exhibit, visit artspopupsbcc.com.

— Madison Hirneisen