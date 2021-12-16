SBCC instructor named ADL’s ‘Educator of the Year’

Kathy Truillo King recognized for her anti-bias workshops

COURTESY PHOTO

In presenting her with the Educator of the Year Award, Anti-Defamation League Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties has recognized Kathy Truillo King’s anti-bias workshops for preschool teachers.

Kathy Trujillo King, a Santa Barbara City College instructor, has been named Educator of the Year by the Anti-Defamation League Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties.

She works in the college’s Early Childhood Education Department.

The ADL’s local region established the Educator of the Year Award to recognize outstanding educators or programs that further the league’s mission to “stop the defamation of the Jewish people and secure just and fair treatment to all.”

“This year’s award committee was inspired by Kathy’s longtime commitment to providing her students with anti-bias workshops to prepare them for their future work as preschool teachers,” said Dan Meisel, regional director of ADL Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties, in a news release.

The award includes a grant from ADL’s Ruth and Herman Hausman Educational Endowment Fund.

The award was presented Sunday during the ADL Tri-Counties 20th Anniversary Celebration and Concert Against Hate Reception, which was hosted by Juliana and Tom Dain. The event included a live performance by Santa Barbara musician Tina Schlieske.

SBCC Interim Superintendent/President Kindred Murillo accepted the award on behalf of Ms. King, who was unable to attend the ceremony.

Ms. King, a Santa Barbara native, attended Santa Barbara City College and considers herself “a true product of the EC Education program.”

She has held numerous positions at Orfalea Early Learning Center, the lab school for the Early Childhood Education Department.

Ms. King started as an intern and has climbed the ladder to supervising students who are completing their practicum as well as teaching for the department. Ms. King has a master’s degree in human development.

“Kathy has a unique talent for creating a classroom environment in which her students feel comfortable speaking openly and honestly with each other,” said Pam Cysner, a senior adviser for student groups at UCLA. Ms. Cysner also serves as a facilitator for ADL’s “A World of Difference” education programs and works each year with Ms. King and her class.

Past recipients of ADL’s Educator of the Year Award include SB Unified’s PEAC Program, former Dos Pueblos High School Principal (now Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education) Shawn Carey, Canalino Elementary School Principal Jamie Persoon, former El Camino Elementary Principal (now Hope Elementary School Principal) Liz Barnitz and longtime local reading specialist Tina McEnroe, co-founder of the Tina Hansen McEnroe and Paul V. McEnroe Reading & Language Arts Clinic at UCSB.

Dr. Peter Haslund, the current president of SBCC’s Board of Trustees, received the award in 2003.

