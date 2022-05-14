SBCC Linebacker Taylor Hiatt Signs with Benedictine College

After helping the SBCC football team complete one of its best seasons in recent memory and reach its first bowl game since 2016, linebacker Taylor Hiatt has signed with Benedictine College in Illinois.

“Taylor is a linebacker from Santa Ynez. He came back from a knee injury and played key roles on defense and special teams during our season this past year.”

Hiatt played in eight games during his sophomore season with the Vaqueros, totaling 14 tackles, two sacks and 2.5 tackles for a loss.

The former Santa Ynez High School standout finished the regular season strong with two of his top performances. He set a new season-high with four tackles in a 52-7 win over Santa Monica on Nov. 13, also registering 1.5 sacks for a loss of 15 yards. The following week, he went for four tackles once again with half a sack and a tackle for a loss.

In the Vaqueros’ bowl game against Palomar, he recovered a fumble for SBCC’s only forced turnover of the game.

Hiatt will be majoring in engineering at Benedictine College, a school that had an identical record as SBCC going 7-4 this past fall.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

