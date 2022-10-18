SBCC men’s soccer bounces back with win at Moorpark

The SBCC men’s soccer team got back to its winning ways on Friday at Moorpark, as five different Vaqueros found the back of the net in a 5-0 victory.

Santa Barbara improves to 6-2-4 overall and earns its first conference win to move to 1-1 in the WSC. Moorpark is now 0-10-2 overall and 0-2 in conference.

“A relatively straightforward day as we bounced back from our defeat on Tuesday,” assistant coach Matt Wilkinson said. “Good to see everyone who traveled get on the field and playing together with smiling faces. Shoutout to Dan Baradaran for his second clean sheet of the season and the defense again for playing a solid game. Our captain Joep Wouters has been fantastic all season and continues to show the same form throughout.”

Freshman forward Gino Contreras started things off by scoring his third goal in four games in the 13th minute, assisted by freshman defender Noah Herold. Bart Muns scored his 13th goal of the season eight minutes later.

The Vaqueros got another two goals in quick succession before halftime. Defender Jahir Valdez put in his first of the season in the 33rd as midfielder Dylan Rogers got his second straight assist. Wouters then scored his first goal as a Vaquero in the 38th minute.

In the second half, with the SBCC bench getting quality playing time, Liam Wilder became the third Vaquero to score for the first time this season on an assist by Ivan Virgen.

This was SBCC’s third win in four outings during the month of October, all of which have been won by at least four goals. It was also the Vaqueros’ fourth shutout in five games, thanks to Danial Baradaran’s six saves.

Santa Barbara will be back in action on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Allan Hancock at 1:30 p.m.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

