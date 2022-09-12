SBCC men’s soccer draws with Chaffey in 3-3 shootout

Facing Chaffey in its first game in two weeks on Friday at La Playa Stadium, the SBCC men’s soccer team scored three second half goals to take a 3-3 draw with the Panthers.

Santa Barbara (1-0-1) more than doubled Chaffey (2-2-2) in shots in the opening half, taking a 7-4 edge. However, it was the Panthers who struck first. In just the second minute, a long throw into the box led to a flick on header by Ryan Armendariz right into the path of Aidan Favero’s run, who was able to tuck it away.

After a scoreless opening 45 minutes, the Vaqueros would catch fire in the second half.

The Vaqueros earned a free kick on the right wing in the 52nd minute, and midfielder Jake Dunn played it in dangerously. The Chaffey defense wasn’t able to clear it as it bounced to Lukas Lovgren, who slammed it off the bounce with his left foot right down the middle to equalize.

Just a few minutes later, SBCC took its first lead of the day. The Vaqueros advanced fast on the break, and a ball sent forward to Dylan Rogers led to a perfectly weighted through ball to forward Brandon Garcia De La Fuente. Making his SBCC debut, the speedy Santa Barbara native got in front of his defender, set up his shot with a great first touch, and popped up a left-footed shot to the far post that caught the Panthers’ goalkeeper completely off guard, making it 2-1.

Unfortunately for the Vaqueros, their lead didn’t last long. The Panthers would burn SBCC on the counter in the 61st minute, as Kiarash Eftekhari put one through the back line for Luis Casillas. Casillas beat goalkeeper Will Haberfield with a well-timed cut to his left and tied it with a shot into the empty net.

Reigning WSC-North Offensive Player of the Year Bart Muns put the Vaqueros back ahead in the 70th. After a free kick into the box took an initial deflection, Muns was there at the back post to tap it in, giving him his third goal through the first two games.

With just minutes to go in the match, the Panthers equalized once more to seal the draw. Chaffey broke out of a trap by the left SBCC corner flag, and Melvin Rodriguez Miranda found Miguel Gonzalez Palomares in the box. Palomares turned and fired a deep curler to the far post that was able to beat Haberfield’s diving effort.

SBCC will play its first road game of the season in a 2:00 p.m. meeting with Fresno on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com