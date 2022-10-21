SBCC men’s soccer earns win, again scoring four goals

At Allan Hancock on Tuesday, the SBCC men’s soccer team put up four goals for the fourth time in five games this month, defeating the Bulldogs 4-1.

Winners in five of their last six, the Vaqueros improve to 7-2-4 overall and 2-1 in WSC play. Allan Hancock falls to 2-9-2 overall, 1-2 conference.

“Again, a relatively straightforward game to end our run of four away games in a row,” said assistant coach Matt Wilkinson. “Gino Contreras has been great since coming into the team, a fantastic hard worker and the youngest on the team. He now has four goals in five games as he continues to impress. Dylan Rogers also had another impressive game giving us hard defensive work and precision passes going forward. Looking forward to playing back at home again on Friday against LA Mission.”

Contreras broke open the scoring just 27 seconds in, heading in a goal off a pass by Jahir Valdez. Bart Muns added another 15 minutes later on an assist by Dylan Rogers to double SBCC’s lead.

The Vaqueros conceded just their second goal of the month in the 22nd minute, but would find a third goal before halftime. In the 39th minute, Sasha Halibi got to the rebound following an SBCC free kick, claiming his first goal of the season.

The only goal of the second half would come off the leg of Will Demirkol, who put away his fifth of the season on Lukas Lovgren’s fifth assist.

Timo Jansen also picked up his sixth assist in five games and now leads the Vaqueros with eight on the year. Muns is also on a similar run, having notched his sixth goal in five games. He leads the team with 14, closing in on his team-leading mark of 17 goals from 2021.

Santa Barbara will host L.A. Mission this Friday at 7 p.m. at La Playa Stadium for its next match.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com