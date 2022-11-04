SBCC men’s soccer ends short skid against Moorpark

The SBCC men’s soccer team started the month of November off with a win on Tuesday in an early afternoon match with Moorpark, putting up six goals for the third time this year and putting 22 different players out on the field in a 6-0 rout.

After playing back-to-back games against two of the toughest teams the state has to offer, Tuesday’s win has the Vaqueros at 9-4-4 overall and 4-3 in WSC play. The Raiders are now 9-12-1 overall, 3-7 conference.

“Comfortable win at home for the guys and great to get so many players on the field today with most of our subs being used,” assistant coach Matt Wilkinson said. “Shoutout for a great game by Ivan Virgen, fantastic game for him with his first start of the year. And Josh Guevara Tahuite, local Santa Barbara guy, played a fantastic game and he gives us so much energy in the midfield. Exciting young talent playing in his hometown.”

Sasha Halabi got the scoring started in the first half off an assist by Timo Jansen. Virgen would assist a Lukas Lovgren goal to make it 2-0.

Jansen continued to be one of the team’s top offensive threats, as he scored his second goal of the season to put the Vaqueros up 3-0 off a pass by Jahir Valdez. Jansen is now third on the team with 13 points thanks to his two goals and a team-leading nine assists.

Bart Muns later got in on the action, putting away his team-leading 18th goal while Lovgren notched his eighth assist of the year.

SBCC’s final two goals came from Liam Wilder and Alex Nikolov, giving Oscar Chacon-Gallardo and Elias Omsels assists as well. Goalkeeper Will Haberfield went for five saves.

Santa Barbara has three games remaining in the regular season. The Vaqueros will be back home tonight to face Allan Hancock at 7 p.m.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

