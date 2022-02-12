SBCC men’s tennis team defeats Glendale

The Santa Barbara City College men’s tennis team won its second straight match on Thursday, as Kyosuke Kiuchi pulled out the third set on court No. 3 to give the Vaqueros a slim 5-4 win over Glendale.

The duo of Menno Raeymaekers and Arnaud Vangenechten clinched the only doubles point of the day for the Vaqueros. Santa Barbara won four of the six singles matches to seal the close victory at the home match.

Doubles

– Martirossian/Homma (GC) defeated Kyosuke/Taylor (SBCC) def. Nguyen/Jimena (BC), 9-8 (7-5).

– Raeymaekers/Vangenechten (SBCC) defeated Boxall/Camarillo (GC), 8-5.

– Mesina/Vicencio (GC) defeated Gomersall/Pollero (SBCC), 8-3.

Singles

– David Martirossian (GC) defeated Menno Raeymaekers (SBCC), 6-4, 6-3.

– Taylor Kleine (SBCC) defeated Yugo Homma (GC), 6-2, 6-3.

– Kyosuke Kiuchi (SBCC) defeated Diego Camarillo (GC), 57, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

– Arnaud Vangenechten (SBCC) def. Forrest Mesina (GC), 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.

– Carlos Vicencio (GC) defeated Hunter Gomersall (SBCC), 6-2, 0-6, 6-2.

– Lucas Pollero (SBCC) defeated Kyle Sahara (GC), 6-0, 6-3.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

