SBCC men’s volleyball earns second straight road sweep

Outside hitter Cole Richards led the way for the SBCC men’s volleyball team in three straight close set wins at El Camino on Wednesday, 26-24, 25-22, 25-20.

Richards finished with a team-leading 12 kills to go with season-highs of 14 digs and five aces. He notched his second double-double of the season to help the Vaqueros improve to 6-4 overall, 3-2 WSC.

El Camino (3-7, 1-4) hung tight in set one, forcing extra points before Santa Barbara was able to close it out 26-24. While no set on the day was decided by more than five points, the Vaqueros would increase their separation slightly over the next two sets. SBCC enjoyed a huge edge in the attacking game, outhitting El Camino .264 to .099.

Opposite Troy Fitzgerald and outside hitter Arie Padmos finished with seven and six kills, respectively. Padmos also dominated at the net with a season-high eight blocks.

Setter Carter Cottrell flirted with a double-double on an all-around solid day, registering 24 assists, seven digs, a block and two kills on two attempts.

The Vaqueros will be back home today to host Antelope Valley at 6 p.m. at the Sports Pavilion.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

