SBCC nearly takes down Moorpark in home finale

The Santa Barbara City College women’s basketball team battled back from an early double-digit deficit against a talented Moorpark team, tying it in the final minutes before falling by a final score of 62-56.

The Vaqueros (10-16, 5-7) were led by guard Isabella Jensen Williams’ 15 points at Saturday’s home game.

Forward Asia Kirven flirted with a double-double, putting up 13 points (5/10 FG) and nine rebounds.

Guard Katrina Regalado finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The Raiders (22-3, 11-1) came out strong, taking a 17-7 lead through one. However, Santa Barbara used a 17-5 run extending into the second half to take its first lead of the day. Regalado’s layup at the 8:39 mark of the third quarter put the Vaqueros up 29-28.

Moorpark pushed its lead back up to six points, but SBCC continued fighting back. In the final five minutes of the fourth, Regalado, Kirven and Jensen Williams scored on successive possessions, each time making it a one point game.

Jensen Williams’ three-point play put her at the line to tie it 54-54 with 3:35 to go. Kirven tied it at 56-56 with a layup on the Vaqueros’ next play.

Moorpark’s Julianna Martinez put the visitors back up with a minute and a half left, 58-56. The Vaqueros would have two chances to tie it, but couldn’t convert, missing their final four shots and two attempts from the free throw line. Moorpark knocked down its four free throws in the final 30 seconds to ice the game.

SBCC will play one more regular season game. Originally scheduled for Dec. 30, 2021, the Vaqueros will head out to play at Bakersfield next Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com