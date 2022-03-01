SBCC places third at Mt. SAC swimming invitational

WALNUT — The Santa Barbara City College women’s swim team took third place at the Mt. SAC Invite this past weekend

The Vaqueros trailed only Sierra College (72) and Mt. SAC (492) with their team score of 357.

Elina Borghoff won the 200 Breaststroke with a time of 2:40.23. She also placed second in the 400 IM (5:10.87) and joined Ensley Letterman, Alexis Persoon and Marilyn Weaver to place third in the 400 Freestyle Relay with a time of 4:01.00.

“Elina has had a great year. She got better as the meet went on,” said head coach Chuckie Roth. “She’s a hard-working kid with a lot of grit and enjoys and loves the sport of swimming.”

Ensley Letterman won the 100 Freestyle at the time of 55.56.

“She had a great weekend of growth and learning. She was able to put her best foot forward in her last event and come away with the win,” Roth said. “We improved tremendously as a team and performed well. I was quite impressed with our growth over the two days. I know that meets like this will prepare us for a great end of season result.”

SBCC resumes competition in two weeks on March 11 at the Cuesta Invite.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

