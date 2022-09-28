SBCC places third in women’s golf

THOUSAND OAKS – The SBCC women’s golf team placed third at the Moorpark-hosted WSC #3 Monday at Los Robles Golf Course.

The Vaqueros earned their third straight finish in the top 3 to begin the year. Out of 35 golfers, all five Vaqueros in action finished in the top 19.

Ginger Libby claimed SBCC’s top score of 83, taking fifth overall. It was the second time this year that Libby has placed first on the team. Fellow sophomore Carlee Steven finished just one stroke behind her with an 84, tying for sixth.

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School graduate Emily Ruiz had a standout performance for the Vaqueros, highlighted by a birdie on the 18th hole. The freshman tied for 12th overall shooting a 95, earning both her highest individual finish and her best score yet.

Joey Fletcher (97) and Megan Duncan (98) rounded out the Vaquero lineup ending the day one shot apart, finishing 18th and 19th, respectively.

INDIVIDUAL SCORES (SBCC)

5 – Ginger Libby (83).

T6 – Carlee Steven (84).

T12 – Emily Ruiz (95).

18 – Joey Fletcher (97).

T19 – Megan Duncan (98).

TEAM SCORES

1. Canyons (342).

2. Bakersfield (357).

3. SBCC (359).

4. Antelope Valley (374).

5. Moorpark (397).

6. Citrus (404).

7. Allan Hancock (410).

NEXT UP

On Oct. 3, the Vaqueros will play at Woodley Lakes Golf Course in Van Nuys for WSC #4.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com