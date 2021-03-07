SBCC programming team takes first at regional competition

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara City College’s programming teams shined in this year’s regional competition of the International Collegiate Programming Competition last Saturday, with its top-scoring team, SBCC Yellow, taking first place among other regional two-year programs.

SBCC Yellow, which consisted of students Jaden Baptista, Daniel Schaffield and Qimin Tao, also outscored multiple four-year universities, including Cal Tech, UC Irvine, UCLA, UC Riverside and UC San Diego, according to a news release.

Other SBCC teams also performed well at the event, outranking multiple Southern California universities.

ICPC challenges teams of three students to solve a set of 11 coding problems in five hours or less. This year’s first-place team from UCSD solved all the problems in five hours. Several of this year’s top teams will advance to the North American Divisional Championships in April.

“I am very proud of these outstanding young computer scientists,” Stephen Strenn, computer science professor and coach, said in a statement. “It was an honor and a privilege to see their hard work and team spirit come to fruition.”

— Madison Hirneisen