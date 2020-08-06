SBCC promotes Perry to head softball coach

COURTESY PHOTO

Jasmyne Perry, who has been promoted by SBCC to head women’s softball coach, enjoys Dos Pueblos High’s Alumni Softball Game of 2018 with her daughter Brooklyn.

Santa Barbara City College didn’t have to go far to find a replacement for women’s softball coach Justine Bosio.

Jasmyne Perry, Bosio’s assistant coach and her former teammate at Dos Pueblos High School, was promoted to head coach this week by director of athletics Rocco Constantino.

“I am honored and excited to lead SBCC’s softball team,” Perry said. “I take so much pride in this program and will work extremely hard to elevate it to our goals on and off the field.”

Perry, an All-Western State Conference infielder for SBCC’s championship team of 2011, had served as Bosio’s assistant for the last two years.

“I thought Jasmyne did a great job in her role with the team,” Constantino said. “Coach Bosio spoke highly of her and I know our student-athletes enjoyed her as a coach.

“I also know that she prioritizes the education of our students first and foremost, and that’s what is most important.”

Perry won All-Channel League honors at Dos Pueblos for three straight years, 2005 to 2007, when she was known by her maiden name of Jasmyne Holmes. She helped the Chargers win the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship as a sophomore, reach the semifinals as a junior and the quarterfinals as a senior.

She returned to the diamond at SBCC in 2010, helping the Vaqueros compile a win-loss record of 23-14. She then led them to their first WSC title in 2011 with records of 16-2 in league and 31-7 overall. SBCC finished with rankings of No. 7 Southern California and No. 13 in the state.

Perry continued her education at Cal State Monterey before earning her master’s degree at Gonzaga University.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to mentor these student-athletes not just as softball players,” she said. “I want to help prepare them for their next steps in life and become successful individuals within our community.”

She began her coaching career as an assistant at Dos Pueblos before Bosio, a 2008 graduate of DP, brought her onto her staff at SBCC in 2019.

Costantino also recently hired new head coaches for the sports of men’s basketball, men’s and women’s track, and women’s golf. He’s still in search of a new men’s volleyball coach. Three of his recent hires were the promotions of assistant coaches.

“We have been very fortunate to have highly skilled assistant coaches in many of our programs,” he said. “I strongly believe in creating an atmosphere in our department where hard work and loyalty are rewarded.

“It’s a real benefit to students when they are coached by someone who has already been successful in this environment. Jasmyne is a perfect example of that. She did well as a student-athlete here, graduated to a four-year school and then moved on to receive her master’s degree.

“Jasmyne then returned to SBCC and has been an excellent coach in our department right from the start. She’s a great role model for our student-athletes.”

Perry is the Vaqueros’ fourth head softball coach since the program was started 23 years ago. She follows Susan Bertelson (1997-98), Paula Congleton (1999-2018), and Bosio (2018-20).

She and her husband, Matthew, are the parents of two children: Brooklyn, 2, and Ryelyn, six months.

email: mpatton@newspress.com